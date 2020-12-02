Home News Former KRA manager caught with bribe convicted
News

Former KRA manager caught with bribe convicted

By Stanley Kasee

A former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) manager has been convicted over allegations of accepting a Sh7, 000 bribe.

According to a statement by the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) dated Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the ex-manager, identified as Charles Adams Otiso, was fined Sh50, 000 for his offense.

Otiso had been soliciting for a Sh10, 000 bribes and had only received Sh7, 000 when he got arrested.

The bribe was allegedly aimed at facilitating the issuance of a tax compliance certificate.

The case was part of a breakthrough made by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji in which it was divulged, in early November, that the office recorded a rise in the conviction rates to 92.5 percent in 2019/2020 from 90.2 percent in 2017/2018, for general cases.

The office achieved that feat by prioritizing the fight against graft through the adoption schemes such as a tactical focus on high profile and high impact cases, the establishment of specified thematic units, divisions, and teams, as well as recovery of proceeds of crime.

This comes months after yet another former high-ranking KRA manager Joseph Chege Gikonyo and his wife Lucy Kangai Stephen, were arrested and charged with evading taxes amounting to Sh38.6 million.

The couple had been accused of failing to remit the money alleged to have accrued from their company’s taxable income and accumulated penalties.

In September, the DPP also revealed that the prosecuting authority had recovered Sh2.9 billion from wealthy Kenyans.

Haji noted that the money had been retrieved from individuals involved in corruption scandals that had been on the rise in the country, especially involving government departments.

