Former Ministry of Education officials jailed for stealing public funds

A former Ministry of Education official will spend two and a half years in jail after a court sentenced her with no option of a fine. The woman allegedly stole Kshs. 1.5 million from public funds.

Ms Concelia Aoko Ondiek is the forme Ugenya Mp’s wife. At the time she committed the crime, she was the acting director of secondary and tertiary education. Chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi jailed her with no option of a fine after ruling that she was a repeat offender.

Ms Ondiek’s co-accused, Ms Christine Wegesa Chacha, got a different punishment. The magistrate ordered her to pay Kshs. One million or spend one year in jail.

Ms Ondiek has previously faced other charges, including forgery, stealing public funds, and false accounting. The court convicted and sentenced her over ten years ago.

The court initially sentenced her to two years in jail after finding her guilty of filing false receipts to steal Sh1.06 million. At the time, Ms Ondiek claimed she wanted to use the money to purchase stationery during a workshop for principals from the Coast region in June 2009.

After appealing the decision, the court reduced the sentence to 18 months and gave her the option of paying a fine of Kshs 1.1 million.

Currently, Ms Ondieki and other former officials of the Ministry of Education are facing various charges in the anti-corruption court.

The court has not yet determined their guilt or innocence.

While delivering the judgement, Chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi noted that Ms Ondiek had pocketed approximately Kshs 1.5 million. The funds were to facilitate a needs assessment workshop for principals in Mombasa.