Former Papa Dennis boss Sadat Muhindi speaks after the artist’s death

Maliza Umasikini record label Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) Sadat Muhindi has spoken after the death of his former signee, award-winning gospel singer Papa Dennis.

Kenyans woke up on Saturday morning to the sad news that the Nashukuru singer jumped from a seventh-floor building dying on the sport and his body found in Pangani, near Jubilee Party headquarters.

Muhindi took to social media to express his profound shock and deep sorrow. The tycoon went on to praise the artist whom he signed in 2013 calling him an icon and an inspiration to young artists.

He pointed out that his hard work knew no barriers rising from grass to grace and that’s why he went on to win awards both locally and internationally. He revealed that the two parties parted ways in 2019 but he remain friend and family.

The singer won awards such as the 2015 Mwafaka Awards, 2016 and 2017 Pulse Music Awards as well as 2019 Dear Awards with the 2018 AFRIMMA Award for the best gospel act being the highlight of his career. His death comes about a year after he lost his younger sister.