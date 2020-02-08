Home Entertainment Former Papa Dennis boss Sadat Muhindi speaks after the artist’s death
Former Papa Dennis boss Sadat Muhindi speaks after the artist’s death

By Alfred Kiura
Businessman Sadat Muhindi signed Papa Dennis under his record label in 2013.

Maliza Umasikini record label Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) Sadat Muhindi has spoken after the death of his former signee, award-winning gospel singer Papa Dennis.

Kenyans woke up on Saturday morning to the sad news that the Nashukuru singer jumped from a seventh-floor building dying on the sport and his body found in Pangani, near Jubilee Party headquarters.

Muhindi took to social media to express his profound shock and deep sorrow. The tycoon went on to praise the artist whom he signed in 2013 calling him an icon and an inspiration to young artists.

He pointed out that his hard work knew no barriers rising from grass to grace and that’s why he went on to win awards both locally and internationally. He revealed that the two parties parted ways in 2019 but he remain friend and family.

Statement on the untimely death of Dennis Mwangi “Papa Dennis” It is with profound shock and deep sorrow that the Maliza umasikini fraternity received the news of the untimely death of Dennis Mwangi also known as “Papa Dennis”. Papa Dennis was officially signed by the Maliza Umasikini record label between 2013 and March 2019.During this period Papa Dennis Achieved the unthinkable in the Gospel Music industry.Rising from humble beginnings to a globally celebrated Artist who won several awards Locally, across the continent of Africa and globally celebrated including the Afrima Awards in the United States of America in 2018. Papa Dennis broke barriers and stretched boundaries in the music industry in unparalleled fashion.He certainly remains an Icon and a great inspiration to the talented youth of our nation and Africa at large. Maliza Umasikini is grateful and privileged to have worked with such a highly talented artiste.We urge all concerned state agencies to speed up investigations into the untimely death of this music Icon and conclusively report to Kenyans on the same. As Maliza Umasikini we shall stand with the family,friends and colleagues in this difficult time.Papa Dennis was not only a part of Maliza Umasikini but also a friend and neighbour in Matunda,Likuyani , Kakamega county. We urge all fans,Artistes and Kenyans at large to join hands in prayer in this difficult time.It is our humble prayer that the Almighty God will rest the Soul of Dennis Mwangi “Papa Dennis” in eternal peace. Sadat Muhindi 8th February 2020 CEO Maliza Umasikini

The singer won awards such as the 2015 Mwafaka Awards, 2016 and 2017 Pulse Music Awards as well as 2019 Dear Awards with the 2018 AFRIMMA Award for the best gospel act being the highlight of his career. His death comes about a year after he lost his younger sister.

