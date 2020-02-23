Home News Former prisons commissioner dies aged 81
News

Former prisons commissioner dies aged 81

By Edwin Ginni
Former Commissioner of Prisons James Mareka (L) with former assistant Commissioner of Prisons Rahab Thangate (R)

Former Prisons Commissioner James Mareka died on Sunday morning in Nairobi, Coptic Hospital after a long fight with diabetes.

His daughter, Jane Mareka said their father will be remembered as a hard-working Christian devoted to the Bible’s teachings. 

Mareka is among the long serving Kenya Prison commissioners who served under the regime of the late President Moi.

He was appointed commissioner of Kenya Prisons Service on November 7, 1988, under the then Ministry of Home Affairs and National Heritage.

EARLY LIFE

James Wilson Matheka was born in 1939 at Kauhia, Murang’a county. He completed his O and A level studies in 1960 and 1962 respectively from Kangaru High School in Embu.

After finishing his education, Mareka for the British American Tobacco company for six months before joining the prisons service in 1963 as a chief grade II officer.

OTHER EXPERIENCES

In 1979, Mareka worked as an assistant commissioner in the then Westen Province and was appointed Senior Assistant Commissioner in 1984.

While he was working at the prisons department, Mareka underwent training on criminology at the Institute of Criminology in Canberra, Australia.

Matheka also took brains to the University of Swansea where he studied planning services for offenders. 

He also studied management at the Kenya Institute of Administration.

Mareka’s demise surfaces barely two weeks after the country laid to rest the second President of the Republic of Kenya, Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

