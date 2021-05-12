Former Samburu senator replaces Isaac Mwaura

After losing his position at the Senate, former Samburu Senator Sammy Prisa Leshore has replaced nominated senator Isaac Mwaura.

The move comes after Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka gazetted the removal of Isaac Mwaura.

“The deleted legislature has lost his position at the Senate who represents persons with disabilities,” read part of the gazette excerpt.

Mwaura acquired a court order last evening from the court, stopping Speaker Ken Lusaka from declaring his seat vacant.

The Milimani court directed that pending the interpreter’s hearing and determination of the case; respondents shouldn’t take any action on the decision of the political parties Tribunal dated May 7, 2021.

Mwaura lost his position minutes after voting on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, causing Kenyans to question the validity of his vote.

Kenneth Lusaka, the Senate Speaker, however, explained that according to article 124 of the Constitution, the House’s proceeding couldn’t be declared invalid following the vacancy in its membership who is no longer entitled to take part in the House’s proceeding.

“It’s worth noting this Gazette’s publication came to my notice when going for lunch break this afternoon,” stated Lusaka.

James Orengo, on his part, called out the Senate for not having a consistent stance. Orengo condemned the House for going against court orders numerous times.