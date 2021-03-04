Former Sports CS on the spot for slapping an IEBC official

Videos have made rounds on social media platforms of former Sports CS slapping an IEBC official in Matungu’s Bulonga polling station.

The incident happened after he accused the official Peter Okura of stopping their agents from accessing the voting room.

“The law states that poll agents must witness the voting process,” Echesa shouted while telling off the IEBC agent.

According to the video, it is evident the IEBC official was trying to give him an explanation. However, before he could finish, Echesa slapped him.

“Who gave you those instructions? You cannot lock our agents outside and stop them from witnessing the process. This is stupidity, my friend,” stated Echesa as he slapped the IEBC official.

According to a witness, Okura stopped one UDA agent from entering the polling station because he did not have a mask.

The highly contested by-election attracted 15 candidates among them nine independent including Murunga’s eldest son Eugene Ambwere and widow Christabel Murunga.

Other independent candidates vying for the seat include Gregory Atoko, Wilberforce Lutta, Kevin Nectus, Anzelimo Kongoti, Athman Wangara, and Bernard Wakoli.

Those running on different tickets include Faida Auma and Paul Achayo MDG of Maendeleo chapchap, and Charles Kasamani of the United Democratic Party.

Today’s by-elections will have a direct bearing on known politicians trying to position themselves for the 2022 succession race.