Four Chinese nationals arrested in Kilimani

A video of one Chinese national caning a Kenyan staff recently emerged. The video has been doing rounds on social media.

Most Kenyans took to social media to condemn the action. Kenyans were angered by the video. A bystander took the video in Chez Wou restaurant.

Detectives from Kilimani police station raided the restaurant on 9th February. They arrested Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang, Deng Hailan and Yu Ling at the restaurant.

In addition, they picked eight Kenyans who work at the restaurant for further interrogation. They intend to conduct extensive investigation.

Officials indicate that Deng Hailan, a Chinese national was the one caught on video. He works as a chef at the hotel. However, he has no work permit. He has therefore been working in the country illegally.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation

The DCI says the four were arrested after investigations were commenced following the viral video.

This Sunday, the DCI tweeted ” Following reports of an incident doing rounds in sections of the press depicting a man of Asian descent assaulting a male employee said to be working at a hotel, this morning detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa in pursuit of the matter.”

On twitter, the DCI indicates that Yu Ling,who works as a cashier holds a visitors permit but no work permit. Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang hold expired visas. However, Chang indeed has a work permit.

All the four are in detention at Kilimani Police station.

The DCI on its Twitter page @DCI KENYA tweeted ” Eight locals have been escorted to Kilimani Police Station for further interrogation.”

Reasons for flogging the Kenyan

Bystanders say that the Chinese, Deng Hailan flogged the Kenyan because he reported late to work.

In the video, he asks the Kenyan to go down on his stomach. He canes the Kenyan as his collegues watch from a distance.

Deng Hailan asks the victim to choose one part of the body where he wants to be caned. He then hit the Kenyan victim on his ribs. The victim, a Kenyan national, groaned in pain.

Police Report

The victim reported the matter to the police after he was caned. As a result, detectives took an interest and probed into the matter.

The investigations by detectives led to the arrests. Further investigations are still ongoing.

Arraignment in court

The suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday. They will face charges of assault among others.