Four people killed in Isiolo dawn raid

Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha (L) and Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa (R) address the rampant insecurity in Isiolo County. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Four people were Saturday killed in a suspected raid in Merti, Isiolo County.

According to a police report, the four include a mother and her two children, who were shot dead during the dawn attack.

The mother succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds while undergoing treatment at Merti sub-county hospital, while the father of the deceased sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omading said the raid took place at Aliomatuma village near Merti township.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the attackers in Wajir West, Eldas, Laisamis, Saku, and North Horr areas.

Mr Omading said about 1,000 livestock was stolen including cattle, goats and camels.

“The initial investigation shows the raiders’ intention was to steal but unfortunately they killed members of one family,” the County Commissioner said.

He added:” We have enough security in Merti and neighbouring county (Marsabit) and Wajir. We will get them.”

This comes nearly two weeks after five people were killed in the same locality, while more than 100 people had been killed over the last two years.

Isiolo leaders have unanimously condemned the latest killings.

Jubilee governor aspirant Abdi Guyo, former EACC boss Halake Waqo, Woman Rep hopeful (formerly Education CAS) Mumina Gollo and former Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal appealed to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to address the insecurity situation in Isiolo county.

