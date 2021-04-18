Frequent visits to Raila home, get well messages stir debate

Several guests have been visiting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s home since he was discharged from hospital, and this has got Kenyans online talking.

Many of the visiting guests have taken gifts and get well messages to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

Kisumu County Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and his Kajiado counterpart Moshiso Martine on Sunday, April 18, visited Odinga to check up on him as he continues to recover from Covid-19.

“Received get well messages and gifts from the Deputy Governors’ forum that were delivered by Deputy Governors of Kajiado and Kisumu. Asanteni,” Raila tweeted.

Raila’s tweet got a section of Kenyans talking with the debate climaxing on social media.

Political aspirant Alinur Mohammed pleaded with Raila to consider talking to President Uhuru Kenyatta on behalf of Kenyans and let him understand that the suffering in the country was becoming unbearable.

“Baba, we are suffering. Kenyans are tired,” Alinur commented.

Other netizens lamented that they had missed the opposition leader’s dedication to fighting corruption when the opposition was still opposition.

“But nowadays you only mind about who brings you gifts. Where is the opposition that at least challenged this corrupt government so that they could care for mwananchi? “Collins Owuor posed.

“Baba, I missed the days you were true to the spirit of democracy and equality…Oh God help us,” another Cleophus Tum noted in support of Owuor’s view.

Earlier on, musician Brian Robert Ouko, popularly known as JKhaligraph Jones, in an open letter, asked Raila to use his access to the State House to give Kenyan’s message to the President.

“Baba, you used to fight for us in the old days. We are being mistreated, and you are not talking. Do what you used to do and see how quickly you will get into Statehouse,” Khaligraph noted.

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro also visited Raila and gave him goats as gifts on Saturday, April 17.

Political analysts have continued to question whether Kenya still has an active opposition.

They have observed that there has been laxity in holding the state accountable since Raila and Uhuru formed the Handshake in a bid to end political tension after the 2017 presidential elections.