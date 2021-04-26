Fresh details emerge on 4 men who disappeared after having lunch together

On 19th April, four male friends mysteriously vanished after having lunch at a popular Kitengela club. A new twist in the case after detectives revealed that they had linked one of the missing men to a similar case last year.

Reports indicate that the said person is a ring leader of a gang. According to officers, he has taken part in several criminal activities. Additionally, he spent several years at Shimo la Tewa prison.

Reports also show that three close friends of the gang leader disappeared in 2020. They abandoned their car in Parklands before vanishing.

Like the previous case, officers found the missing men’s Toyota Mark X 500 meters away from the club they were having lunch at. The missing men’s friends and relatives said they switched off their phones at around 3 pm.

Officers revealed that they knew of the parked car via a Facebook post.

“Someone posted on Facebook that a car belonging to my brother’s friends had been parked near a club in Kitengela on 20th April. When we got there, we found three jackets on the back seat,” one of the missing men’s brother said.

Detectives said they are tracking the man who made a post on social media claiming someone had killed the four friends.