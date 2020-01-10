Funds for Universal Health Coverage pilot released

The government has given out full funds for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pilot phase in four counties. This money amounting to Ksh1.8 billion meant for obtaining health items, and technology will go a long way towards enhancing the country’s health sector.

The cash released to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency had 70 percent allocated for purchasing necessary medical equipment and drugs, and the remaining 30 percent for scaling up health systems in the chosen counties.

Last week, the quarterly allocation of sh931 million that delayed due to issues of budgetary was also released.

Speaking during the release of the money, Cabinet Secretary for Health said, “Apart from other troubles, for instance, the human resource aspect, we’re realising the dream of UHC. Fulfilling part of the deal by releasing the whole amount is a sign that we will manage the national roll-out.”

The Chief executive officer for KEMSA Jonah Manjari said on their part; they were willing and ready to distribute the required technologies and health products.

“We have all the necessary items, and releasing of these funds will spearhead supplying of drugs on time.”

The ministry’s continuous effort to achieve UHC has seen the removal of user fees in all public hospitals, and strengthens commodity security through Kemsa.

Even as the respected authorities gear up efforts to cement UHC in the country, there are arising complaints from the counties, about their inability to deliver the drugs promptly. The four counties where piloting is set to take place have complained about the delay in releasing the money.

For instance, the county government of Kisumu has only received close to half of the expected sh 876 million. Other counties chosen to take part in the UHC pilot are Nyeri, Isiolo, and Machakos, with the move targeting around 3.2 million Kenyans.

The sh3.1 billion dubbed Afya Care Initiative was allocated to the four counties as a result of their health burden.

This program’s full phase will roll out after reading of the 2019/2020 financial budget.