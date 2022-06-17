Gachagua is a dictator, I warned Ruto not to pick him as deputy

I warned deputy president William Ruto not to pick Mathira MP rigathi Gachaguas as his running mate, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has revealed.

The ex-governor who has seemingly fallen out with Gachagua said he told the DP the Mathira MP will cost him so many votes.

Kabogo made the remarks when addressing his supporters in Thika on Thursday.

He went bare-knuckle on Gachagua accusing him of being the mastermind of woes facing fringe parties, from the Mt Kenya region, that are members of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Kabla ya kuchaguliwa Rigathi Gachagua na William Ruto, mimi nilikua nimepinga,” he said.

“Amechaguliwa ndo maneno ya UDA na sisi imeanza kusoroteka. Kwa sababu huyo jamaa ni dikteta. Makosa yangu nikusema kweli kwa sababu niliambia Ruto atapoteza kura mingi kwa huyu jamaa.”

Loosely translates to: “Before Gachagua was picked as Ruto’s running mate, I opposed. It is after he was picked that our relationship with UDA deteriorated. It is because that man is a dictator. My problem is talking the truth because I told Ruto Gachagua will cost him votes”.

Kabogo went on to accuse Ruto and the UDA party of planning to dwarf Mt Kenya fringe parties.

He hinted at charting his own political path after he ostensibly told Thila residents that he had come for their blessings.

“Mimi nimerudi hapa kwa sababa nataka kuanza safari mpya. Sipendi kwenda bila kufika nyumbani. Nimeona William Ruto na chama yake ya UDA wanataka kumeza vyama vyote. Na mimi nimekataa kumezwa.”