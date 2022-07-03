Gachagua on spot for saying unprintable word when attacking Karua in church

Kenya Kwanza’s presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua is yet again at the centre of another storm after he used an unprintable word during a church service.

During the church service in Meru county on Sunday, Gachagua used the better part of his speech to disparage Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua for attacking DP William Ruto.

Karua on Saturday took a swipe at the DP after reports emerged that he is planning to probe Uhuru once he wins the presidency.

“Any leader who threatens an individual be it the president or any other person is not worth being elected as a leader,” Karua said.

It is when responding to Karua’s attack that Gachugua uttered the unprintable word.

“When Mwai Kibaki got in trouble with Raila Odinga, Martha Karua walked out on Mwai Kibaki. She showed him the middle finger na akatoka kwa serikali,” he said.

Gachagua was addressing congregants at St Thomas the Apostle- Patron Saint of Athi Catholic Parish in Igembe South.

The use of the word by Gachagua has elicited sharp reactions on social media

Here are reactions from a section of Kenyans:

Kanyago Githae

Gachagua has uttered obscenities at the altar during a church service. Luckily, the presiding priest and congregants didn’t have a problem with what the fore DO was saying.

Gatuku Hellen

This man RIGATHI GACHAGUA wueh!! Gachagua has used the phrase …at the altar of a church today. Si hata mkuwe na heshima tu kidogo kwa madhabahu aaaiii!!! Now, which agenda is this and how will badmouth Raila and Karua help wananchi?

Nyto Mwangi

Amkeni, Rigathi Gachagua amechoma Tena!!!!!!!!! How Do you say that in The Church Jameni?🎤🎤

Lord Abraham Mutai

Rigathi Gachagua literally used the word “Fvck you” in Church! Wueh!