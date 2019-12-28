Home News Game of Thrones Actor Passes on Unexpectedly
News

Game of Thrones Actor Passes on Unexpectedly

By Laiza Maketso
Courtesy HBO

Tributes have been paid following the sudden demise of one of Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar. The Portrush native was in his thirties, and it’s said that he suddenly died in his home at Belfast during Christmas Eve.

Game of Thrones, one of the most thrilling films in the making, came to an end this year.  Fans worldwide hope HBO will surprise them with the renewal of season 9.

Apart from appearing as an extra in the show, as Alfie Allen’s body double, he had roles in Derry Girls and Line of Duty. Among those, sending out tributes to the DJ and actor was the dept where he worked- The Extras Dept.

In their post on Facebook, he was described as a ‘talented performer’ who was ‘adored’ by those he worked with.

“He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again,” they wrote.

Andrew Dunbar’s funeral is set to take place on Monday in Portrush. Two brothers Alan and David, and his mother, Edna, survive him. Tributes have been sent across all boards, may his soul rest in peace.

