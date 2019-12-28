Game plan 2022: What next for the Wiper Party leader-Kalonzo Musyoka?

Party leaders have, for the longest time had to face political rebellion, insult, and public humiliations.

It has been seen how the high in the system have had to battle their way through murky political paths in order to gain relevance and significance.

The latest victim of rebellion is none other than the wiper party leader and former Vice President, Mr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.

Born in Mwingi district Kitui County on the 24th of December 1953, Mr. Kalonzo has grown to become a success story for the many Akamba community. His influence saw him become the tenth Vice President of the Republic of Kenya between 2008 and 2013 under Mwai Kibaki’s government.

During his time, the country saw peaceful ruling and development.

However, when the government changed hands from Kibaki’s reign to the now Uhuru Ruto governance, his partnership with the Orange Democratic Movement saw him get out of office after the elections did not favor the collaboration.

Recently, his support for President Uhuru’s succession plans has stirred mixed reactions from many political VIPs and Governors.

We now see a troubled Mr. Kalonzo facing a revolt from the three Ukambani region governors. The irritated governors have come out to claim that the former vice president is only supporting his Excellency the president to gain personal interest at the expense of the Kamba community.

“Wherever my brother, the president of the Republic of Kenya, will be in the next election cycle, I will be there with him.” He boldly stated.

Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has since been calling for the Wiper leader to call it quits on politics and retire. He reiterated the fact that “the Wiper leader has failed to fight for the people of Ukambani.”

Machakos former Senator Johnstone Muthama has also vowed to abandon the Wiper leader, and support other leaders come to the next general election.

A few days ago, when the former vice president arranged for a consultative meeting at his Yatta farm in Machakos, it was a no show for the three governors. Dr. Alfred Mutua, Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana, and Kitui’s Charity Ngilu did not turn up for the occasion.

The past has drawn the three governors vowing to steer the Kamba community in a different political direction.

In the 2017 general elections, we saw the Wiper party lose key political seats.

Are all these occurrences factual to say that Mr. Kalonzo is losing his political grip in Ukambani?