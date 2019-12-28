Home News Game plan 2022: What next for the Wiper Party leader-Kalonzo Musyoka?
News

Game plan 2022: What next for the Wiper Party leader-Kalonzo Musyoka?

By Fredrick Musila

Party leaders have, for the longest time had to face political rebellion, insult, and public humiliations.

It has been seen how the high in the system have had to battle their way through murky political paths in order to gain relevance and significance.

The latest victim of rebellion is none other than the wiper party leader and former Vice President, Mr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.

Born in Mwingi district Kitui County on the 24th of December 1953, Mr. Kalonzo has grown to become a success story for the many Akamba community. His influence saw him become the tenth Vice President of the Republic of Kenya between 2008 and 2013 under Mwai Kibaki’s government.

During his time, the country saw peaceful ruling and development.
However, when the government changed hands from Kibaki’s reign to the now Uhuru Ruto governance, his partnership with the Orange Democratic Movement saw him get out of office after the elections did not favor the collaboration.

Recently, his support for President Uhuru’s succession plans has stirred mixed reactions from many political VIPs and Governors.

We now see a troubled Mr. Kalonzo facing a revolt from the three Ukambani region governors. The irritated governors have come out to claim that the former vice president is only supporting his Excellency the president to gain personal interest at the expense of the Kamba community.

“Wherever my brother, the president of the Republic of Kenya, will be in the next election cycle, I will be there with him.” He boldly stated.

Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has since been calling for the Wiper leader to call it quits on politics and retire. He reiterated the fact that “the Wiper leader has failed to fight for the people of Ukambani.”

Machakos former Senator Johnstone Muthama has also vowed to abandon the Wiper leader, and support other leaders come to the next general election.

A few days ago, when the former vice president arranged for a consultative meeting at his Yatta farm in Machakos, it was a no show for the three governors. Dr. Alfred Mutua, Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana, and Kitui’s Charity Ngilu did not turn up for the occasion.

The past has drawn the three governors vowing to steer the Kamba community in a different political direction.

In the 2017 general elections, we saw the Wiper party lose key political seats.

Are all these occurrences factual to say that Mr. Kalonzo is losing his political grip in Ukambani?

Previous articleThieves Steal and Set Home Ablaze, Kirungurune-Imenti Central

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Thieves Steal and Set Home Ablaze, Kirungurune-Imenti Central

Fredrick Musila -
It would be best if you were watchful and extra careful as the holiday season prepares to conclude. “Try to look at your neighbor’s...
Read more
News

Elachi Under Investigation Over Office Abuse and Fund misappropriation

Richard M Adrian -
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission bid to investigate the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms. Elachi.  EACC IS accusing her of alleged abuse of...
Read more
News

Lucky Summer: A City Estate Turned Criminal Hub

Fredrick Musila -
 Lucky Summer report In Kenya, the ghettos have advanced to house not only crowded houses but gangs and drug traffickers. It is in these ghettos...
Read more
11,570FansLike
2,900FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Game plan 2022: What next for the Wiper Party leader-Kalonzo Musyoka?

News Fredrick Musila -
Party leaders have, for the longest time had to face political rebellion, insult, and public humiliations. It has been seen how the high in the...
Read more

Thieves Steal and Set Home Ablaze, Kirungurune-Imenti Central

News Fredrick Musila -
It would be best if you were watchful and extra careful as the holiday season prepares to conclude. “Try to look at your neighbor’s...
Read more

Elachi Under Investigation Over Office Abuse and Fund misappropriation

News Richard M Adrian -
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission bid to investigate the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms. Elachi.  EACC IS accusing her of alleged abuse of...
Read more

Lucky Summer: A City Estate Turned Criminal Hub

News Fredrick Musila -
 Lucky Summer report In Kenya, the ghettos have advanced to house not only crowded houses but gangs and drug traffickers. It is in these ghettos...
Read more

Joseph Kinyua, Long Serving Economist who has Won Hearts of Kenyan Presidents

News Fredrick Musila -
Mr. Joseph Kinyua, Head of Public Service in the National Government has proved to be a diligent, hardworking officer who has won the hearts...
Read more

Sungusungu,Terror Gangs slowly Creeping Back to the Society

News Fredrick Musila -
Several years ago, it was the Mungiki, a few years later, it was Wakali Kwanza (the Mombasa machete-wielding group), now it is the SunguSungu...
Read more

Prison Warder and Police Officer Arrested Carrying 15kgs Bhang at Lerata

News Fredrick Musila -
As the war on corruption increases, officials and the general public continue to ignore continuous warnings and sensitizations. Corrupt police officers are among those exposed...
Read more

Breaking: 14 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

Breaking news Edwin Ginni -
Fourteen people conformed dead when a plane (Bek Air) crushed after shortly taking off from the Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan The fourteen died...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke