Garsen MP Ali Wario backs Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021

Garsen MP Ali Wario (pictured) has backed the Political Parties Amendment Bill, 2021, saying the National Assembly will pass it during the special sitting scheduled for Wednesday.

Mr Wario, while addressing residents of Mandingo village in Tana Delta Sub-County, said the Bill seeks to unite Kenyans after general elections.

He said that the Bill also seeks to strengthen political parties and unite the country as it seeks to end the winner-takes-it-all mentality.

He added that the Bill is among the enablers of peace after elections since no party will feel left out of the government.

“Our President wants to leave a legacy of a united nation and together with Raila Odinga they brought this Bill and we shall ensure that the bill goes through to secure a united nation,” said Wario.

The Bill seeks to allow candidates to run on either coalition party tickets or individual parties, among other provisions, to promote peaceful coexistence among Kenyans.

Pundits claim the clause on coalition formation is part of a scheme by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner ODM leader Raila Odinga to allow the registration of Azimio La Umoja Movement as a coalition and clear the way for it to field candidates in 2022.