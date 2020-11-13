Ghana mourns former President Jerry Rawlings

The former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings died on November 12 2020. He was 73 years of age at the time of his demise. Jerry Rawlings left a legacy behind, having seized power twice in Military coups, although this is now termed to be the propelling power behind Ghana’s emergence as a stable democracy.

His acquisitions in 1979 and 1981 respectively were highlighted by an authoritarian ruling that involved the persecution of senior Military officers, including General Frederick Akuffo, who Rawlings overtook during the first coup.

Rawlings, however, continued to drive Ghana’s transition to multi-party democracy, after he emerged the winner in the 1992 and 1996 elections. He later stepped down in the year 2001.

As at now, Ghana is viewed as one of the countries in West Africa with the most mature democracy and frequently allows power to shift direction between its two main parties.

Tributes

“A great tree has fallen, Ghana is poorer because of this loss,” President Akufo-Addo mourned in a statement eulogizing Rawlings’ demise.

Mahama, the leader of the (NDC) National Democratic Congress (NDC) party that Rawlings founded, said in a Twitter message he had postponed campaigning for the December 7, 2020, presidential election. The election will see Akuffo-Addo competing against his primary opponent Mahama, a former president who conceded to Akuffo-Addo in 2016 election and several other contestants who came from minor parties.

The deceased first ruled in 1979 after a successful coup when he served as an air force lieutenant. He moved power to the civilian rule soon after the contest but later conducted another coup after two years, protesting against corrupt and weak leadership in the Ghanian government.

He chaired a joint military-civilian government from 1981 up to 1993. Rawlings became elected as a president under a new constitution in 1992, and he was sworn in the following year.

During his presidency, he liberated Ghana’s economy as he encouraged investment in the critical growth sectors of oil and gold. Rawlings later passed on power to John Kufour in the year 2001. Kufour was from an opposition party and had defeated Rawlings’ Vice President in the previous election.

Even after stepping down from the presidency, Rawlings continued to be a power broker in Ghanian politics. At the same time, he served in many international diplomatic positions such as the African Union’s representative in Somalia.

“Africa has lost a charismatic continental statesman and a stalwart of Pan-Africanism.” AU Commission chair Moussa Faki said on Twitter.

May his soul rest in peace.