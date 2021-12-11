Gideon hints at Oka teaming up with Raila eventually

One Kenya Alliance principal Gideon Moi has signalled the likelihood of the formation working with ODM leader Raila Odinga in the run-up to 2022 election.

The Kanu chairman, speaking during Raila’s Azimio La Umoja convention on Friday, said the ODM leader’s team and Oka are “allied forces”.

“We are allied forces. Baba’s gain on the ground is our gain. When we gain ground on our side, it is his gain,” he said.

Other Oka principals – Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) – were missing at the event held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi.

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula indicated they had other engagements on Friday while Kalonzo is in South Sudan for an official visit. Kalonzo is Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan.

Mudavadi has however ruled out working with the Opposition leader, saying he cannot be trusted. Both Mudavadi and Kalonzo are eyeing the presidency next year.

Raila, Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetang’ula were principals of the defunct National Super Alliance, a vehicle they used to unsuccessfully contest for the top seat in 2017.

On November 25, Raila weighed in on the possibility of working with Kalonzo ahead of the 2022 general election.

Speaking at the Wiper National Delegates Conference, Raila said, “Our roads may meet again.”

The ODM leader was among other leaders who witnessed Kalonzo’s nomination to run for the presidency on the Wiper ticket.

On Friday, Gideon urged Raila to consolidate his bases as they (Oka) also do the same in their strongholds.

“Let us all consolidate support and then we will team up later because we are partners. You can trust those who are here and those who are in Oka. Outside that realm is something else,” he added.

Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirogo, who is allied to Oka, said Raila is dependable.

“If he gets it, we will have gotten. If we get it, Raila will have gotten it. The enemy is one and we are all on one side,” he said.

In August, President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly asked Oka luminaries to support the ODM leader in the 2022 presidential contest.

Uhuru said Raila remains the most formidable politician to face off with Deputy President William Ruto in the succession race.

Uhuru is said to have made the suggestion when met with Raila and Oka chiefs at State House, Mombasa.