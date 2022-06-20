Girl, 17, set to undergo third kidney transplant in India

“We arrived here in India with high hopes that her second kidney would be saved but was sadly declared lost,” Njoroge told the Star on the phone.

Normally, he explained, a failed kidney would be left in the body and shrink off over time. This is what happened to her two natural kidneys and the first donated one.

But the second donated kidney suffered an acute antibody rejection in January this year, causing her immense pain.

It caused haemorrhaging, clots, breaking of tissue and reinfections that were accompanied by severe pain.

Doctors unsuccessfully tried to intervene but the kidney could not be saved. The doctors were forced to remove it to stop it from causing more harm to her body.

Wanjiku, though now stabilised, is without a kidney and is still in ICU following the surgery that was done on June 18, 2022.

He said long-term dialysis can compromise a successful transplant and that the surgery will need to be done the soonest possible.

“We are shattered with tough days and nights. She now needs a third transplant as soon as possible. It is an extremely hard process but we trust God to help us overcome. We are hoping for the best and to maybe inspire others as we fight on,” the distraught father said.

Wanjiku will need more time for doctors to prepare her body for the third transplant. According to Njoroge, the process may take a month or two. The family has a ready donor.