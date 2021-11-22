Girl survives rare blood cancer

LIFE-CHANGING DIAGNOSIS

The nurse said they were taking some more tests and she would need to remain in hospital for the night as they monitor her state.

It was a normal Friday, sunny and clear, when the message was delivered.

“The doctor called it an anomaly in my blood and that I needed further testing to ascertain what it really was,” she recalls.

It was then that she thought things could be worse than she had actually thought. Her parents had been called and it was her mum who was taking care of her at the hospital.

By then, her stay had extended to a week, and despite medication, her condition was not any better, more so when she was off medication.

The actual meeting with the oncologist took place at Kenyatta National Hospital and was quite short. Her blood samples had been sent there earlier.

“First, he had my mum step out of the room, where I assume he told her what was going on. When he came back, he told me I had B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia,” she says.

“I was in complete shock. I didn’t have much time to process the news. I remember thinking, ‘I am going to die’ and waiting for him to say, ‘It was a bad joke.’ However, those words never came out.”

Cancer to her was an adult’s disease. As a 14-year-old teenager, it certainly wasn’t even on her radar.

The doctor noted that her cancer was in Stage 2. She had to have blood transfusions due to low blood count if she was to at least be saved.

That Sunday marked the beginning of her new life, a life full of medication and characterised by pain.

“My mum, dad and older sister were devastated. My much younger sister was too young to fully comprehend what was happening,” she said.

The snap of a finger is how long it took for her perfectly normal life to come crumbling down. The new life was full of one struggle after another.

The doctors started chemotherapy immediately. For three weeks, she remained in hospital for the blood transfusion.

The family was further told that the lack of proper treatment facilities to treat her as an adolescent limited the treatment she could receive in the country.

“The doctors told me if I received an adult’s treatment protocol, my overall survival rate would drop significantly,” Petronilla says. “My best chance was India. We scouted and identified [a hospital].”

Luckily, the cost of treatment, which was set to be the biggest hindrance to her fighting chance, was ironed out with the availability of the secondary school medical cover, Edu-Afya.

The cover came in handy big time, she says. It was a silver lining to the hopeless state she had found herself in.

In April 2019, she and her mother were flown to India, where her oncologist confirmed she had a rare form of leukaemia, only documented in a handful of people worldwide.

“We were told that the first six months would be the hardest and we braced ourselves for what was to come,” Petronilla says.

Some 52 weeks of intense chemotherapy began almost immediately she got there.

“My oncologist consulted with the Kenyan doctors. They agreed to implement a nine-month intense chemotherapy protocol followed by and an 18-month maintenance treatment to try and suppress the cancer,” she says.

“I believe it was on my fifth day of being there, the day before my 15th birthday, that they placed my ports and did all my scans. After that, there was rarely ever a week where I didn’t receive some mix of treatment.”