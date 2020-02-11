Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corporation sold its licenses to Guernsey-incorporated Shanta Gold. The Toronto-based firm, Barrick held licenses for the western Kenya counties. Barrick is now worth; 700 million ksh in cash and 6.4 stake or 54.6 million shares of Shanta valued at 753 million ksh. This shares will make Barrick the fifth-largest shareholder is Shanta.

The firm holds licenses for the rights to mine gold over a 1,161 square kilometres area that straddled; Kakamega, Kisumu, Siaya and Vihiga counties. The area has gold deposits estimated at 1.1 million with a current value of 186 million ksh.

Shanta also agreed to pay Barrick a two per cent royalty rate based on actual gold production in the future.

Eric Zurrin, CEO of Shanta, said that; the west Kenya acquisition for Shanta gold, creating an East African gold mining champion with realizable growth. Mr Zurrin added that Shanta has operated in East Africa for nearly 20 years. He said that the acquisition was a natural extension in terms of the geographic footprint.

In December 2018, western Kenya project made a pre-tax loss of 5.9 million dollars (592 million ksh). Gross assets in the same period stood at 10.6 million dollars (1 billion ksh).

A statement released by Shanta CEO read that the West Kenya acquisition is significant for Shanta Gold. He added that, it was like creating an East African gold mining champion with realizable growth prospects.

Mine tragedy

In recent tragedy a mine collapsed burying four miners who died in Migori. Still in the county; one the miner lost his life in September 2018 after a mine wall collapsed. Police started an investigation on some Chinese found mining gold at night. According to the CEO the chinese men did not have authorizing documents to permit them to do so.

Eric Zurriin said that one of Shanta’s competitive advantage is the ability to operate long-hole open operations more efficiently than its peers. He added that the benefit leads to the advancement of the West Kenya Projects.

Ilunga underground mine

On July 23rd 2019, Shanta Gold brought its Ilunga underground mine at the New Luika Gold project into commercial production. The company said that the output is in-depth of 98m below the portal and 130m below the surface.

The mines pre-production followed the gross capital investment of only 7.9million or 5 million netting off pre-production revenue. Eric Zurrin, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shanta Gold, said that; bringing the high-grade ounces online within the budget and on time, was an example of this model work as a company.