Home Business News Western Kenya gold mines sold
Business NewsNews

Western Kenya gold mines sold

By Richard M Adrian
gold
Gold mines

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corporation sold its licenses to Guernsey-incorporated Shanta Gold. The Toronto-based firm, Barrick held licenses for the western Kenya counties. Barrick is now worth; 700 million ksh in cash and 6.4 stake or 54.6 million shares of Shanta valued at 753 million ksh. This shares will make Barrick the fifth-largest shareholder is Shanta.

The firm holds licenses for the rights to mine gold over a 1,161 square kilometres area that straddled; Kakamega, Kisumu, Siaya and Vihiga counties. The area has gold deposits estimated at 1.1 million with a current value of 186 million ksh.

Shanta also agreed to pay Barrick a two per cent royalty rate based on actual gold production in the future.

Eric Zurrin, CEO of Shanta, said that; the west Kenya acquisition for Shanta gold, creating an East African gold mining champion with realizable growth. Mr Zurrin added that Shanta has operated in East Africa for nearly 20 years. He said that the acquisition was a natural extension in terms of the geographic footprint.

In December 2018, western Kenya project made a pre-tax loss of 5.9 million dollars (592 million ksh). Gross assets in the same period stood at 10.6 million dollars (1 billion ksh).

A statement released by Shanta CEO read that the West Kenya acquisition is significant for Shanta Gold. He added that, it was like creating an East African gold mining champion with realizable growth prospects.

Mine tragedy

In recent tragedy a mine collapsed burying four miners who died in Migori. Still in the county; one the miner lost his life in September 2018 after a mine wall collapsed. Police started an investigation on some Chinese found mining gold at night. According to the CEO the chinese men did not have authorizing documents to permit them to do so.

Eric Zurriin said that one of Shanta’s competitive advantage is the ability to operate long-hole open operations more efficiently than its peers. He added that the benefit leads to the advancement of the West Kenya Projects.

Ilunga underground mine

On July 23rd  2019, Shanta Gold brought its Ilunga underground mine at the New Luika Gold project into commercial production. The company said that the output is in-depth of 98m below the portal and 130m below the surface.

The mines pre-production followed the gross capital investment of only 7.9million or 5 million netting off pre-production revenue. Eric Zurrin, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shanta Gold, said that; bringing the high-grade ounces online within the budget and on time, was an example of this model work as a company.

Previous articleFBI joint anti-terrorism task force with Kenya

RELATED ARTICLES

News

FBI joint anti-terrorism task force with Kenya

Richard M Adrian -
The US state department announced on Monday that; the FBI had chosen Kenya as the first US-funded joint Terrorism Taskforce located outside the United...
Read more
News

Miguna Miguna calls on Mboya and Ouko’s spirits to deal with Moi

Collins Luvisia -
Lawyer Miguna Miguna has called upon the spirits of the likes of Pio Pinto Gama, Tom Mboya, Argwings Kodhek and Robert Ouko to cane...
Read more
Local news

Police officers arrested for harassing Hon. Midiwo

Stanley Kasee -
Police have arrested fellow police officers after it was alleged they assaulted former Gem Member of Parliament Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo. Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson...
Read more
15,191FansLike
3,441FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Western Kenya gold mines sold

Business News Richard M Adrian -
Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corporation sold its licenses to Guernsey-incorporated Shanta Gold. The Toronto-based firm, Barrick held licenses for the western Kenya counties. Barrick...
Read more

FBI joint anti-terrorism task force with Kenya

News Richard M Adrian -
The US state department announced on Monday that; the FBI had chosen Kenya as the first US-funded joint Terrorism Taskforce located outside the United...
Read more

Miguna Miguna calls on Mboya and Ouko’s spirits to deal with Moi

News Collins Luvisia -
Lawyer Miguna Miguna has called upon the spirits of the likes of Pio Pinto Gama, Tom Mboya, Argwings Kodhek and Robert Ouko to cane...
Read more

Police officers arrested for harassing Hon. Midiwo

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Police have arrested fellow police officers after it was alleged they assaulted former Gem Member of Parliament Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo. Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson...
Read more

Nyeri trains over 50 CHMs to deal with communicable diseases

County News Collins Luvisia -
Over 20 Community Health Volunteers in Nyeri County were put through a sensitization session on infectious disease Pneumonia and diarrhoea on Tuesday 11 February...
Read more

Skin cancer apps unreliable for running cancer diagnostics – Experts

World News Richard M Adrian -
Experts at the Birmingham University; warn against Smartphones apps used as 'early warning systems' for skin cancer. The study shows the app as unreliable...
Read more

Akothee and I were just having fun – Ommy Dimpoz explains swimming pool video clip

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz has come out to explain that nothing happened between him and Kenyan songstress Akothee after a video emerged on social...
Read more

Anerlisa Muigai lectures fan who suggested Ben Pol was about to leave her

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai silenced a fan who claimed that Tanzanian singer Ben Pol was no longer commenting on her pictures like he...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke