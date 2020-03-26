Goldenscape CEO Peter Wangai arrested

Goldenscape Group Limited CEO and Founder Peter Wangai Muriithi was on Thursday arrested by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

According to DCI, Mr Wangai lured investors into pouring cash to a greenhouse project which was to be set up in Ol Kalou and Nyahururu amongst other places in the country.

The detectives, however, stated that all these turned out to be a fraudulent deal which led to many victims recording statements with the DCI leading to his arrest.

Mr Wangai is now faced with charges of obtaining money by false pretence, conspiracy, intentions to fraud and issuing of bad cheques to the victims.

The scheme had promised investors chances of leasing greenhouses with varying time contracts promising great returns only to fail to deliver despite the numerous confirmations and promises.

On March 12, DCI officers raided the offices of the company in Karen and took up five of the company’s staff for questioning.

The staff is said to be in the office at the time of the raid which saw the detectives taking away key documents and desktop computers which had details of the transactions.

The officers recovered 10 desktop computers and other records for assessment and evidence against Mr Wangai.