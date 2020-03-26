Home News Goldenscape CEO Peter Wangai arrested
News

Goldenscape CEO Peter Wangai arrested

By Edwin Ginni

Goldenscape Group Limited CEO and Founder Peter Wangai Muriithi was on Thursday arrested by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

According to DCI, Mr Wangai lured investors into pouring cash to a greenhouse project which was to be set up in Ol Kalou and Nyahururu amongst other places in the country.

The detectives, however, stated that all these turned out to be a fraudulent deal which led to many victims recording statements with the DCI leading to his arrest.

Mr Wangai is now faced with charges of obtaining money by false pretence, conspiracy, intentions to fraud and issuing of bad cheques to the victims.

The scheme had promised investors chances of leasing greenhouses with varying time contracts promising great returns only to fail to deliver despite the numerous confirmations and promises.

On March 12, DCI officers raided the offices of the company in Karen and took up five of the company’s staff for questioning.

The staff is said to be in the office at the time of the raid which saw the detectives taking away key documents and desktop computers which had details of the transactions.

The officers recovered 10 desktop computers and other records for assessment and evidence against Mr Wangai.

Previous articleHealth CS Mutahi Kagwe mourns first death of Coronavirus victim

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe mourns first death of Coronavirus victim

Alfred Kiura -
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has penned down an emotional message following the first death of Coronavirus victim in Kenya who died on Thursday...
Read more
News

County Governors & workers to take pay cut

Collins Luvisia -
County Governors, deputies and other employees will take pay cuts for the next three months as a response to the fight against the coronavirus...
Read more
News

Landlords should give kenyans three-month relief, clergy tell Uhuru

Stanley Kasee -
The Clergy Association of Kenya (CAK) has urged the government to direct landlords across the country to give tenants a three-month relief from paying...
Read more
15,404FansLike
3,413FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Goldenscape CEO Peter Wangai arrested

News Edwin Ginni -
Goldenscape Group Limited CEO and Founder Peter Wangai Muriithi was on Thursday arrested by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit of the Directorate of...
Read more

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe mourns first death of Coronavirus victim

News Alfred Kiura -
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has penned down an emotional message following the first death of Coronavirus victim in Kenya who died on Thursday...
Read more

Why I can never work with Timmy Tdat even if I was given ten million shillings – Kidis explains

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Mombasa-based singer Kidis The Jembe has explained why he can never work with his compatriot Timmy Tdat even if he was offered a whopping...
Read more

County Governors & workers to take pay cut

News Collins Luvisia -
County Governors, deputies and other employees will take pay cuts for the next three months as a response to the fight against the coronavirus...
Read more

Now this is gospel music – Bahati gets praise after releasing song with Akothee

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati seems to have gotten his tune back after his fans praised him for his new...
Read more

Landlords should give kenyans three-month relief, clergy tell Uhuru

News Stanley Kasee -
The Clergy Association of Kenya (CAK) has urged the government to direct landlords across the country to give tenants a three-month relief from paying...
Read more

Kenya confirms first death from coronavirus

News Laiza Maketso -
On Thursday, the first Kenyan succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. Currently, the number of confirmed cases in Kenya stands at 31. The victim, a 66-year...
Read more

Why Sauti Sol has been forced to cancel YouTube concert

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning Kenyan all-boy Afro-Pop band group Sauti Sol has been forced to cancel its YouTube concert that was scheduled for Saturday 28 March 2020...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke