Gone too soon, Cyrus Omondi, the MCA for Kahawa Wendani passes on in India

The MCA for Kahawa Wendani, Cyrus Omondi aka Gearbox is dead.

The Liason Officer at the Kenya High Commissioner in India, Rono Kisigi confirmed the news of Mr Omondi’s death.

He was found dead in a hotel room in Mumbai. His death comes as a shock to many since he was not sick.

The youthful leader was elected on a Jubilee ticket in Kiambu despite being of Luo origin.

Cyrus was part of a delegation of MCA’s who had travelled to India to attend an educational workshop.

He was a first time MCA after failing to capture the seat on an ODM ticket in 2013.

He will be remembered for developing the infrastructure of Kahawa Wendani, his active involvement in youth affairs and especially in football.