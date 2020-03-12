Home News Gor players down tools over pay arrears
Gor players down tools over pay arrears

By Chuoyo Protus
Gor players training
Gor players training. The players have refused to train over unpaid dues. Photo - Ducor Sports

Players of troubled Kenya Premier League champions, Gor Mahia have once more gone on strike in protest over unpaid arrears.

Speaking to Capital FM, Gor tactician, Steven Polack confirmed that he had a talk with the players yesterday (11th March 2020) and they informed him that they would not show up for training today.

Months pay arrears

Sources allege that the players went on strike over delayed pay that extends several months back.

The Gor strike comes just days after the reigning premier league champions recorded a bragging-rights win over long-time rivals AFC. Gor beat Ingwe 1-0 at Kasarani in a well-attended match that earned AFC, the home team, a tidy sum of money from gate collection.

The strike now jeopardises their FKF match against Sammy Omollo’s Posta Rangers.

Cash-strapped legendary clubs

Gor and AFC, two of Kenya’s most-prominent clubs, have been struggling with their finances since betting firm, Sportpesa, exited the country following a tax dispute with the Kenyan government. Sportpesa had been sponsoring both clubs.

The financial crisis saw Gor players go on strike late last year too.

The players absconded training in the opening weeks of December 2019 over lack of pay.

Repeated strikes

That strike came hot on the heels of yet another one in October 2019 when Gor captain Kenneth Muguna and his assistant, Joash Onyango, boycotted training for a fortnight, citing unpaid dues and unmet promises.

On both times, the club and the players struck an agreement to end the strike.

Coach Steven Polack has always seemed willing to back his players and was also on their side the last time they went on strike.

Polack decided against penalising the striking players, saying that they were rightfully demanding for what was rightfully theirs.

Polack’s future in the limbo

Polack’s future was also in doubt during the December struggles as he also admitted that he had not received his pay for close to five months. Many feared that he would not return after the mid-season break. However, he did come back and has guided Gor back to the top of the log.

The financial issues saw Gor lose their top players, Yikpe Gnamian and Francis Afriye during the midseason transfer window. AFC also lost lethal striker John Makwatta to Zesco United of Zambia.

Makwatta said his decision to quit AFC was so that he could pay his bills.

It remains to be seen how the Gor administration will deal with the current strike. AFC meanwhile, will revel in their gate collection money for the time being.

