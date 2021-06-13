Government asks private investor to evict 3,500 residents in Taita Taveta

The government has solicited a private investor in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, to eject over 3,500 locals from their 2,000-acre parcel of land.

A report by a local publication on Sunday, June, stated that Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS), through a letter penned to Taita Hills and Sattlick Lodges manager, wanted the Kenyans to be removed from the land to pave the way for the construction of a Sh40 million fence.

The construction of the fence had started 10 years ago but stalled after KWS alleged that the locals were attacking its workers.

KWS further indicated that the residents had been vandalizing and, in some instances, stealing the raw materials meant for the construction process and therefore increasing the cost.

The people in question had settled on the 2,000-acre piece of land since the 1980s when they first settled there.

Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary has maimtained ownership of the parcel on which the fence which covers the 30-km stretch at Kamtonga-Alia is mapped to be built.

The locals had taken the service to the court, accusing it of encroaching on its land in the name of constructing the fence.

However, the court ruled in favour of KWS, allowing the entity to put up the fence, which is meant to reduce human-wildlife conflict and also poaching tendencies.

“Please note that following the court ruling that the fence has not tampered with the complaints’ piece of land and ordered continuation to completion. Accordingly, KWS has embarked on completing it as per that court order.

After the exercise kicked off, tension by local communities started rising, and by yesterday morning, our fence team, after reaching the site, reported vandalism believed to have been done by those communities who have settled along the fence construction line claiming land ownership,” read part of the letter.

The residents appealed to the government not to evict them and asked to be supplied with their own title deeds.