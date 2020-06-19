Home Health Government concern as COVID-19 cases rise by 117
Government concern as COVID-19 cases rise by 117

By Chuoyo Protus
Dr Aman speaking
Health Ministry concerned with growing cases in estates. Photo - MoH Twitter

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya has risen further after 117 more people tested positive for the virus.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said that the new cases came from a sample of 3,043 that the Ministry conducted over the past 24 hours.

The number of tests in Kenya now stands at 133,541 while the cases rise to 4,372.

Case distribution in counties

Nairobi County continues to lead with 51 of the new cases. Mombasa has 22 cases while Kajiado also continues to be an emerging hotspot as it recorded a further 18 cases. Kiambu had six cases, while Nakuru and Garissa had five cases each.

Machakos had three cases, while Kericho, Uasin Gishu and Busia had two cases each. Wajir had one case.

The number of deaths also rose by two more, standing at 119 while recoveries rose by 91, and now stand at 1551.

Sickle Cell Patients

Furthermore, in marking the World Sickle Cell Disease Day, the Ministry called on people living with the disease to take extra precautions in the face of COVID-19.

This is because the Sickle Cell Disease impairs the body’s immune system, leaving them susceptible to a severe form of COVID-19.

To reduce the need to go out, the Ministry advised those with Sickle Cell Disease to keep at least a month’s supply of drugs and other essentials.

Government concern regarding parties

Dr Aman sent out a warning to the people in Nairobi and Mombasa over breaking of laws against gatherings.

The CAS attributed the growing number of cases in various estates in Nairobi and Mombasa to people organising parties. Then, they would proceed to not follow any social distancing measures nor wear masks properly.

The defiance of laid down measures further complicates the war against COVID-19, especially in Nairobi and Mombasa. Both cities hold over 70% of all cases countrywide.

He stated that no one was above the law and that anyone breaking the regulations in place would face the consequences.

 

