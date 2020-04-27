Government defends forced quarantine

Occasionally, photos of people living in deplorable conditions in quarantine centers circulate on the internet.

Ever since the government confirmed the first Covid-19 case, quarantine centers have become a prominent feature in the war against the deadly virus. The government suspended all international flights over a month ago.

Mandatory quarantine

The government recently announced that there would be mandatory quarantine for anyone who did not abide by the government directives. Since then, quarantine centers have earned another role of acting like detention centers.

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Health, says that the approach of quarantine is being taken all over the world. She said that the government and the Ministry of Health are working on improving conditions at the quarantine centers.

She added that quarantine has a significant impact on curbing the spread of the deadly virus that has brought the world to a standstill.

Police officers have been arresting those violating the curfew and social distancing rules. They then ferry them to quarantine centers. Those taken to the centers have to pay for their accommodation and other expenses.

A sham

Civil societies have faulted the approach of mandatory quarantine. They believe that the government is putting healthy people at risk.

“This mode of quarantining is putting the health of those isolated there at risk of contracting Covid-19, which the curfew was intended to prevent in the first place,” the Kenya Social League said.

The centers violate the rules of social distancing that the government put in place.

The Public Health Act states that the government can confine people against their will if the individuals present a danger to themselves or others. However, the government has detained a lot of people without charging them.

Some rogue police officers take advantage of the mandatory quarantine policy. They extort bribes from suspected offenders. Although hundreds of people are arrested for violating the curfew, only a few end up in quarantine.