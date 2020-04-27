Home News Government defends forced quarantine
News

Government defends forced quarantine

By Tracy Nabwile
Curfew violators being taken to mandatory quarantine

Occasionally, photos of people living in deplorable conditions in quarantine centers circulate on the internet.

Ever since the government confirmed the first Covid-19 case, quarantine centers have become a prominent feature in the war against the deadly virus. The government suspended all international flights over a month ago.

Mandatory quarantine

The government recently announced that there would be mandatory quarantine for anyone who did not abide by the government directives. Since then, quarantine centers have earned another role of acting like detention centers.

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Health, says that the approach of quarantine is being taken all over the world. She said that the government and the Ministry of Health are working on improving conditions at the quarantine centers.

She added that quarantine has a significant impact on curbing the spread of the deadly virus that has brought the world to a standstill.

Police officers have been arresting those violating the curfew and social distancing rules. They then ferry them to quarantine centers. Those taken to the centers have to pay for their accommodation and other expenses.

A sham

Civil societies have faulted the approach of mandatory quarantine. They believe that the government is putting healthy people at risk.

“This mode of quarantining is putting the health of those isolated there at risk of contracting Covid-19, which the curfew was intended to prevent in the first place,” the Kenya Social League said.

The centers violate the rules of social distancing that the government put in place.

The Public Health Act states that the government can confine people against their will if the individuals present a danger to themselves or others. However, the government has detained a lot of people without charging them.

Some rogue police officers take advantage of the mandatory quarantine policy. They extort bribes from suspected offenders. Although hundreds of people are arrested for violating the curfew, only a few end up in quarantine.

Previous articleEateries to partially open as 8 more Kenyans test positive for Covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Eateries to partially open as 8 more Kenyans test positive for Covid-19

Edwin Ginni -
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 8 more Kenyans have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the infection toll to 363. According to the...
Read more
Business news

Kalonzo’s plea to the President amid Covid-19 crisis

Stanley Kasee -
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a committee to look into and start working on the post-Covid-19 economic...
Read more
News

Sonko’s security detail withdrawn

Tracy Nabwile -
The fallout between Governor Mike Sonko and the national government has worsened. On Friday, the national government withdrew Sonko's security detail. Last week, Governor Sonko...
Read more
15,569FansLike
3,453FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Government defends forced quarantine

News Tracy Nabwile -
Occasionally, photos of people living in deplorable conditions in quarantine centers circulate on the internet. Ever since the government confirmed the first Covid-19 case, quarantine...
Read more

Eateries to partially open as 8 more Kenyans test positive for Covid-19

News Edwin Ginni -
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 8 more Kenyans have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the infection toll to 363. According to the...
Read more

Kalonzo’s plea to the President amid Covid-19 crisis

Business news Stanley Kasee -
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a committee to look into and start working on the post-Covid-19 economic...
Read more

Sonko’s security detail withdrawn

News Tracy Nabwile -
The fallout between Governor Mike Sonko and the national government has worsened. On Friday, the national government withdrew Sonko's security detail. Last week, Governor Sonko...
Read more

Law Society of Kenya to assist struggling lawyers

News Laiza Maketso -
As courts remain shut down to curb the spread of covid-19, LSK plans to assist struggling lawyers. The move will help cushion its members against...
Read more

First ever virtual graduation held by Dedan Kimathi University

News Laiza Maketso -
In two weeks, the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT) will hold first-ever virtual graduation for its students. The university will go down in history...
Read more

18 arrested ‘naked, with camera’ in Nairobi

News Edwin Ginni -
Eighteen people are under police custody after being found naked and in possession of a camera in a house where it is suspected they...
Read more

School closure extended by one month

News Tracy Nabwile -
The government recently outlined stringent measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. For this reason, school closure is extended by one month. Schools will...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke