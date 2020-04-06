Home News Government extends ban on international flights
Government extends ban on international flights

By Tracy Nabwile
Image courtesy pulselive.co.ke

Following the increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country, the government has extended its ban on international flights. The government extended the ban by 30 days.

Earlier on, the government had declared a 2-week ban on international flights. The ban came into effect on 25th March and was to expire on 5th April at midnight.

John Macharia, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, announced the extension yesterday.

“After serious consideration of the situation, the government has extended the ban [on international flights] for another 30 days with effect from tomorrow (Monday) April 6, 2020,” Macharia said.

Exceptions

The Cabinet Secretary said that the ban does not apply to flights that are coming to Kenya to evacuate foreign nationals.

Additionally, the ban does not apply to cargo flights coming into the country to deliver goods. However, the indicated that such flights should not have any passengers on board.

The Cabinet Secretary asked those in the Transportation Industry to adhere to all the directives that the Ministry of Health has issued. He urged them to maintain high hygiene standards in the transport sector.

“We have observed that the set directives are not being strictly followed, for example, most matatus are still overloading, hence not observing social distancing. They are also not observing standards of hygiene as per the set guidelines,” Macharia said.

Directives

Mr. Macharia said that from today, the government would suspend the Sacco license and bond the vehicle of any matatu operator that does not observe the set guidelines. The government will charge all offenders.

“This directive applies to all public transport vehicles, and the offenders will be charged in a court of law in line with the Public Health Act, for deliberately spreading the virus,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

Additionally, he warned all the bodaboda riders that if they do not follow the rules, the government will impound their motorcycles.

