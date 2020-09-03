Home News Government plans to open these two bars in Nairobi as a pilot...
Government plans to open these two bars in Nairobi as a pilot project

By Connie Mukenyi

The government will open two bars in Nairobi as part of a pilot project to observe how Kenyans will behave. The government will monitor if Kenyans will uphold safety and precautionary measures set by MoH.

The state has earmarked Sabina Joy (located on Moi Avenue, next to Ambassador hotel) and the Green Club (Latema road).

Richard Kagiri, the Liquor Welfare Group Chairman, praised the government’s decision, further acknowledging that it is a step in the right direction.

“It is a step in the right direction because, at the end of the day, there are protocols that need to be put in place. There are discussions that are already ongoing in most parts of the country on how to cushion affected bar owners.”

Discrimination.

However, Kagiri claimed the government is discriminating bar owners. He explained how the government is setting strict conditions for bars to re-open, yet churches did not have such.

“Since it is a pilot, we need to look at several other factors, and some of the tough measures that are being put on bars were not put on churches, so there is that part of discrimination.”

Kagiri further explained that bar owners are experiencing financial challenges during pandemic times. According to him, some landlords threaten bar owners urging them to vacate so they can rent out their spaces. This, according to him, is unfair since the bar owners were not receiving any income during that period.

The chair also requested the government to meet some of the re-opening conditions like testing workers for Covid-19 and buying thermo guns. According to Kagiri, bar owners have been out of business and are not financially stable.

Hope in bars re-opening.

If the pilot phase is successful, other bars in Kenya will also open in stages. Zack Munyi, Kenya Breweries Limited public policy head, revealed the government only allowed two clubs.

“We spoke to the government, and they agreed. They asked us to select two outlets. If it works, then we will give you a phased approach to open bars.”

