Home News Government to end tax relief as it seeks to raise revenue
News

Government to end tax relief as it seeks to raise revenue

By Chuoyo Protus
President on tax relief
President kenyatta speaking

The tax relief that the government put in place early in the year to cushion Kenyans from COVID-19 effects is set to end.

In his speech yesterday, President Kenyatta announced that relief on income tax, both individuals and companies (PAYE) and corporate tax, would be the first to end. In the speech, the President said that they would fall on January 1, 2021.

Tax relief as COVID set in

President Kenyatta had announced the tax relief at the end of March. He directed the National Treasury to lower PAYE and corporate tax from 30 to 25 per cent. He never put a timeline on how long the relief would be implemented though.

However, despite the new directive, there remains a relief for low-income earners. The President asked the Treasury to retain the 100 per cent tax relief on those earning Ksh 24,000 and below, as well as keeping turnover tax for MSME at one per cent.

“To continue cushioning low-income earners I direct the National Treasury to consider maintaining the 100 per cent tax relief on persons earning a gross monthly income of up to Ksh 24,000 beyond the sunset date of December 31, 2020. “ The President said.

Improve the collection of revenue

The new measures to revise tax rates has been a move to improve revenue for the government. The country’s economy, just like many other places across the globe, has witnessed a slump due to COVID-19.

The slump has seen over 1.7 million Kenyans lose their jobs. This was according to data by KNBS. Furthermore, FKE, in their survey, found that COVID-19 side effects wiped out more than 80 per cent of formal jobs.

However, the President called on Treasury to fast-track SME Credit Guarantee operation.

“This will afford our enterprises across the country to access credit and would increase the amounts we can lend to this sector by Ksh. 100 billion.”

SMEs are often the backbone of Kenya’s economy. Many have fallen on hard times since COVID set in.

