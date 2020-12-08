Home News Government to introduce tougher Covid-19 measures over Christmas
Government to introduce tougher Covid-19 measures over Christmas

By Tracy Aime
Public service vehicles in Nairobi.

It is that time of the year when the holiday mood starts kicking in. A majority of Kenyans usually travel from urban areas to rural areas so that they can be with their families during the festivities.

Reports have revealed that most people have already started traveling to the villages. They want to spend the Christmas holidays in the villages as is the norm. Therefore, the government is considering introducing tougher Covid-19 measures during the Christmas holidays.

Senior government officials have expressed concern over the urban to rural migration. One noted that there being no movement restriction would have a detrimental effect on the health sector which is already struggling.

The officials acknowledged that it is true most Kenyans are used to traveling to the villages. However, they noted that these were different times because there is a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of many people.

Control measures

The government is contemplating placing stringent control measures to curb the spread of the virus during the festive season. This way, there government would manage to contain the spread of the virus.

This development comes just a few days after Council of Governors (CoG) led by chairperson Governor Wycliffe Oparanya urged the government to ban travel. The governors proposed that the President locks down the country during the festive season.

The governors revealed that they noticed a large number of people are already traveling to the villages. They noted that this was dangerous considering the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The governors said that they want a partial lock down in counties that have the highest number of Covid-19 cases. The counties include Kiambu, Mombasa, Nairobi, Kajiado, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Busia, Machakos, and Kilifi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will address the nation on the new Covid-19 measures this week. He is waiting for a proposal from the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (NERC).

