Government to issue passports and ID cards a day after application starting July 2020

Starting July this year, the Kenyatta government will issues birth certificates, ID cards and passports a day after application. Dr Fred Matiang’i the CS for interior issued the stern directive today.

Matiang’ I stated his ministry was putting measures in place to ensure implementation happens seamlessly.

“Beginning 1st of July this year, issuance of ID cards, Birth and Death Certificates and Passports shall be the same day service except for applications originating from outside of Nairobi and abroad, said the minister.

He said going forward; the ministry of the interior would pursue all avenues possible to provide Kenyans with quality and convenient government services.

Other measures to top the list include storage of citizens information and automation of all government services for simple technology access.

To further adhere to government reforms, Matiang’ I added his ministry was working closely with Presidential Delivery Unity (PDU) to come up with a workable service index. The service index set to be operational starting in March 2020 will allow Kenyans to give feedback on government services as delivered by each employee of the government.

The CS further stated. “I shall hold the County Commissioners responsible for, in particular, immigration services, registration of persons and issuance of birth and death certificates in their counties.”

County Commissioners have been asked to ensure government officers at the ministry of the interior were accountable. Expectations include promptness and zero engagement in corruption activities when delivering services to citizens.