Home News Government to train youths for online job - CS Mucheru
NewsTechnology

Government to train youths for online job – CS Mucheru

By Chuoyo Protus
ICT CS Joe Mucheru
ICT CS Joe Mucheru says they are looking to train youths for online jobs. Photo - courtesy

ICT CS, Joe Mucheru said that the government is looking to train youths on how they could exploit technology to earn a living during this pandemic.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 presser yesterday, ICT CS, Joe Mucheru, said that the government was looking to train over 5000 young people.

They would train them, Mucheru said, on how they would get online jobs and earn a living.

Protection of young people

The news comes at a time when many Kenyans are increasingly losing their jobs as companies try to stay afloat in the COVID-induced economic crisis.

“Use of technology has increased because of COVID-19 pandemic. We are working with internet providers to ensure young people are protected.” CS Mucheru said in the presser.

“We are focusing on training those using technology. Our target is to train over 5000 young people on how they can go online and get jobs and earn a living.” He added.

However, there was no detailed explanation of how the Ministry would go about the matter.

Safe cyberspace

The CS added that they were working on ensuring that the cyberspace was safe for everyone. They would also ensure that they protected people’s privacy.

“Data protection law is already in place. We shall be employing a commissioner in two weeks time. Our goal is to protect people’s privacy.” Mucheru said.

Empty promises

The promise rings hollow for many people, given that the government has dragged its feet in protecting Kenyans as the pandemic effects continue to bite.

According to the Ministry of Health, the coronavirus disease will be with us for a long time. Thus, there is an increasing likelihood of more people losing their jobs in the coming months.

Even after economic activities resume, it would take months before things stabilize.

Thus, the government’s promises to protect young Kenyans from the tough rock bottom should be followed with concrete evidence.

The statement by CS Mucheru should not be empty promises.

Related news

News

Kalonzo explains why Raila ditched them after the 2017 elections

Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, the Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka signed an agreement with the ruling Jubilee Party. Speaking at an interview, Kalonzo explained why the future...
Read more
News

Sonko asks Uhuru to fix the issues in NMS

Tracy Nabwile -
Nairobi governor Mike Sonko recently said that he is not against the deal between him and the national government. However, he asked President Uhuru...
Read more
News

Murathe warns Jubilee MPs planning to boycott PG meeting

Edwin Ginni -
Jubilee Vice-chairperson David Murathe has sounded a warning to members of parliament planning to boycott the Parliamentary Group meeting convened by President Kenyatta. In a...
Read more
NewsLaiza Maketso -

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

I’ve seen light skin get away with murder – Yvonne Okwara...

Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to disclose how dark-skinned women in the media industry have to struggle and fight for...
Read more
HealthEdwin Ginni -

Kala Azar disease outbreak: 4 dead 13 hospitalized

At least four people have died and 13 others admitted following the outbreak of the Kala-azar disease in Kitui county. According to Nursing Officer at...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

More woes to Ruto as Uhuru’s allies plan to frustrate Jubilee...

Jubilee wrangles continue running deep as deputy president William Ruto unveiled his new political outfit Jubilee Asili causing friction and deep division in the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,713FansLike
3,489FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

DPs camp mass exodus shaking the once sought-after numerical strength

Politics Laiza Maketso -
Like a house of cards, the exponential power once enjoyed by the Deputy President's camp continues diminishing daily. Recently, Mary Wamaua, Maragua Mp, announced...
Read more

Government to train youths for online job – CS Mucheru

News Chuoyo Protus -
ICT CS, Joe Mucheru said that the government is looking to train youths on how they could exploit technology to earn a living during...
Read more

The harrowing crisis of COVID-19 to Kenyans according to Infotrak

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
A survey by data company, Infotrak, has revealed that 87% of Kenyans are struggling to feed their families during this lockdown period. The survey was...
Read more

Ruto allies explain why will not attend the Parliamentary Group meeting

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
Two of Ruto's allies have decided to defy President Uhuru Kenyatta by declaring openly that they would not attend the Parliamentary Group meeting. Speaking...
Read more

Kalonzo explains why Raila ditched them after the 2017 elections

News Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, the Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka signed an agreement with the ruling Jubilee Party. Speaking at an interview, Kalonzo explained why the future...
Read more

Sonko asks Uhuru to fix the issues in NMS

News Tracy Nabwile -
Nairobi governor Mike Sonko recently said that he is not against the deal between him and the national government. However, he asked President Uhuru...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke