Government to train youths for online job – CS Mucheru

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 presser yesterday, ICT CS, Joe Mucheru, said that the government was looking to train over 5000 young people.

They would train them, Mucheru said, on how they would get online jobs and earn a living.

Protection of young people

The news comes at a time when many Kenyans are increasingly losing their jobs as companies try to stay afloat in the COVID-induced economic crisis.

“Use of technology has increased because of COVID-19 pandemic. We are working with internet providers to ensure young people are protected.” CS Mucheru said in the presser.

“We are focusing on training those using technology. Our target is to train over 5000 young people on how they can go online and get jobs and earn a living.” He added.

However, there was no detailed explanation of how the Ministry would go about the matter.

Safe cyberspace

The CS added that they were working on ensuring that the cyberspace was safe for everyone. They would also ensure that they protected people’s privacy.

“Data protection law is already in place. We shall be employing a commissioner in two weeks time. Our goal is to protect people’s privacy.” Mucheru said.

Empty promises

The promise rings hollow for many people, given that the government has dragged its feet in protecting Kenyans as the pandemic effects continue to bite.

According to the Ministry of Health, the coronavirus disease will be with us for a long time. Thus, there is an increasing likelihood of more people losing their jobs in the coming months.

Even after economic activities resume, it would take months before things stabilize.

Thus, the government’s promises to protect young Kenyans from the tough rock bottom should be followed with concrete evidence.

The statement by CS Mucheru should not be empty promises.