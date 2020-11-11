Home Business Government warns Kenyans boarding full- capacity matatus
Government warns Kenyans boarding full- capacity matatus

By Stanley Kasee

The Kenyan government, through spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, has issued a warning to members of the public who have been boarding matatus carrying passengers at full capacity.

In a statement dated Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the soft-spoken Oguna told commuters to ensure they avoid matatus that are full to capacity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The retired colonel stated that the government would not in any way facilitate the treatment of coronavirus patients who get infected through an overcrowded Public Service Vehicle (PSV).

According to Oguna, individuals, organizations, as well as employers, should promote physical distancing and help in fighting the virus infections in their community.

Speaking at the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya event on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the spokesperson used his own experience with the dreaded disease to caution Kenyans.

Oguna tested positive for Covid-19 in July where he says he got tested after developing symptoms similar to the disease following a work assignment.

He recalled being in isolation for 29 days, adding that all infected persons need love and not stigmatization as one can recover and move on with their lives as he did.

Oguna further reinforced the directive by the Health Ministry that the virus can be combated through maintaining high levels of hygiene and wearing of face masks.

He warned that if Kenyans don’t adhere to the protocols by the Ministry, the country could record more fatalities but stated that the good news is that the directives are easily applicable.

Oguna’s warning comes as matatu operators demand the government allow them to resume full capacity as keeping one-metre distance had significantly affected their business.

According to the operators, it is unfair for President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the curfew, open bars and restaurants and allow schools to partially open but remain mum about the Public Transport Sector.

