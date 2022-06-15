Governor: Azimio opts for consensus



Azimio’s deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua Martha Karua. [Collins Oduor, Standard]



Azimio wants all candidates seeking the governorship in Kirinyaga to each a consensus and field one candidate, the alliance’s deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua has said.

Karua noted that the camp has various candidates seeking elective positions in the county key among them, the Narc Kenya and Jubilee where each is fielding governor, senatorial, and women representative positions.

Speaking in Kirinyaga yesterday when she visited her home county to drum up support for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, Ms Karua said the coalition, which has over 25 political parties, has a representative at the grassroots level who is being used to reach consensus.

According to Ms Karua, this will minimise vote splitting which may work to the advantage of Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.

“We are going to have a series of meetings and settle on one candidate, if at all we have to win, the exercise is going to be thorough and all candidates are going to be invited,” said Ms Karua.

She cautioned voters against electing corrupt individuals.

“I do not have time to laugh or show my teeth when addressing issues touching corruption, you can’t fight graft while laughing, I am not going to favour anyone implicated in corruption, I do not mind whether it is my child or my sister, I will ensure all corrupt individuals are jailed,” she said.

She urged Kenyans to go back to history and evaluate all politicians and understand who they are before voting for them in the August polls.

She heaped praises on Raila attributing his efforts to the successes of the late President Mwai Kibaki’s government.

She revealed that most roads that are on the course today were a result of Raila’s intervention.

“All the roads in Kirinyaga were designed by Raila when he was the minister for roads, it is because of him that Kirinyaga is beautiful and accessible,” she said.

She also urged all candidates affiliated with Azimio Alliance not to be shy while popularising Raila’s presidential bid in the region.

Those uncomfortable with popularising the Raila-Karua ticket should leave the political camp as soon as possible.

“We must bring and sell Raila in this county,” she said.