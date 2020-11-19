Governor Kibwana and Murkomen claim the government is spying on them

Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Senator Kipchuma Murkomen have alleged that State agents are conducting illegal surveillance on them. The two leaders claim that the State wants to intimidate them because they do not support the proposed constitutional changes.

Kivutha Kibwwana has claimed that he has seen several drones flying over his residence. He claims that the government is spying on them because he does not support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchuma Murkomen has also claimed that someone is spying on him. The Senator said that he noticed unknown persons flying surveillance drones over his residence on Wednesday morning.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) is responsible for regulating the aviation industry. The body has denied knowing anything about the drones the politicians claim are spying on them. They asked Kibwana and Murkomen to file a complaint with the police.

Not intimidated

Governor Kibwana has said that the drones have damaged several electronic gadgets in his home. He noted that no one would succeed in intimidating him to change his opinion on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Kivutha Kibwana recently announced that he would vie for the presidential seat in the 2022 General Elections. He said that if the government does not make necessary changes in the BBI report, he would not support it.

“If the Jubilee-ODM govt does not facilitate a genuine national conversation on the proposed BBI law changes, I will be one among millions of Kenyans who oppose Handshake Constitution. Constitution 2010 must be saved and implemented fully,” the Governor said.

Senator Murkomen sarcastically invited those flying drones over his house for tea.

“To the person who has been sending drones to hover over my house I have two requests. 1. Please share the beautiful aerial photos. 2. Come home through the main gate for a cup of tea but make sure you carry your mask. Thank you and God bless,” Murkomen posted on his Twitter account.