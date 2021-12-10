Governor Lenku: Maa community will vote for Raila Odinga to a man

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku (right) and Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko at Olaro Hotel in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County during a meeting with a delegation from the Maa community. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku has said the Maa community will in the 2022 General Election vote for ODM leader Raila Odinga to a man.

Speaking to KTN News at Kasarani National Stadium when he attended the Azimio la Umoja convention, Lenku said he was at the event not only as Kajiado governor but as a Maa leader to affirm the position of the community.

“I am not only here as a governor but as a representative of the Maa community and I will affirm our position that we support Raila’s 2022 State House bid,” he said.

Lenku said as a community, they believe the ODM leader has what it takes to steer the country to greater economic heights after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said Maa leaders believe it is only through Raila that the community’s aspirations will be realised after President Kenyatta leaves office.

“There are projects started by President Kenyatta in our region and it is his brother Raila that can complete them,” he said.

Governor Lenku also cited the Mau Forest conservation and devolution as some of the reasons the community will back Raila’s presidential bid.

“He is the father of devolution and we know his position on Mau forest conservation, therefore we have decided as a community to back him,” he concluded.

Lenku was elected governor in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket beating former governor David ole Nkedianye of ODM.

Also at the stadium are Kakamega Governor and ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his Homa Bay counterpart Cyprian Awiti.

Raila’s State House bid has received a boost from close to 30 governors out of the 47 elected governors.

Also backing Raila’s bid is the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF).

The Foundation leaders said Raila was the best bet in ensuring the region’s interests are protected post-Uhuru’s reign.

The region said their businesses and influence in government were only guaranteed under a Raila presidency.

Also present is Cotu boss Francis Atwoli, among a host of other leaders.