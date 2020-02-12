Governor Mike Sonko denied entry at Moi’s funeral

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Wednesday morning denied access to the main dais during the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s funeral at Kabarak.

In a video clip courtesy of Citizen TV, the embattled Governor dressed in a black suit is seen stranded as the service continues. Sonko is seen standing on the sidelines as a man comes to presumably explain to him why he cannot access the main dias.

The event is a complete opposite of what happened on Tuesday at Nyayo National Stadium where he was allowed to sit at the VIP section as Kenyans paid their last respects to the late second President of Kenya.

Earlier on, Jubilee Party Secretary General and Cabinet Secretary without Portfolio Raphael Tuju was involved in a road accident at Magina area, Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on his way to the late President’s funeral. He sustained slight injuries and was rushed to Kijabe Hospital before being airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment.