Governor Nyoro opens Sh65m Ruiru level 4 hospital

Some of the ICU beds at the Ruiru Level Four hospital. [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

Residents of Ruiru and its environs can now heave a sigh of relief after Kiambu County Government officially opened the refurbished Ruiru Level Four hospital.

The Sh65 million facility will bring health services closer to residents who have for years been forced to seek medical services in the larger Kiambu, Gatundu and Thika hospitals.

The new wing incorporates an imaging unit laboratory, pharmacy and casualty unit.

Governor James Nyoro was accompanied by other dignitaries during the official launch of the Ruiru Level Four hospital. [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

The hospital, named after President Uhuru Kenyatta, has seen it’s bed capacity increase from 46 to 200 with state-of-the-art modern equipment including an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a theatre.

“My government has increased the number health workers to the facility. Ruiru is a unique sub-county due to it’s over populous nature, we have 200 workers now. The old wing has been overstretched over the years due to rapid population growth in Ruiru,” said Kiambu Governor James Nyoro.

County Health Chief Officer Dr Patrick Nyaga said the new theatre facility will scale up operations in a month, noting that it will save residents the agony of taking their sick to far-flung hospitals.

Some of the beds in the general ward at the Ruiru Level Four hospital. [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

“This hospital was a dispensary, now it is a level four hospital, it is a huge milestone for people of Ruiru and Kiambu,” Nyaga said.

Governor Nyoro said there are plans to expand the facility further to a level five or six-hospital, a project that will be undertaken through a public-private partnership with industrialists from Ruiru sub-county at a cost of Sh800 million.

George Natembeya resigns





Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya resigns after two-and-a-half years on the job, to focus on his Trans Nzoia gubernatorial bid in Aug