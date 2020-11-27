Governor Sonko considers exit as impeachment appears done deal

Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, on Friday November 27, appeared to surrender his fate in the impeachment motion that has won the support of at least two-thirds of the MCA at the Nairobi County Assembly.

In a disconsolate tone, the governor said he did not need to be saved, adding that he was ready to let go of the position and resume his old life before getting into politics.

Sonko’s remarks came in the wake of a tabled impeachment motion where 86 out of 123 MCAs appended their signatures in support of the motion.

However, the County boss said he would not go down quietly, swearing he would not append his signature to the Sh37.5 billion budget that will see the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS)access county funds for the functions transferred to it.

The delay in signing the budget is believed to be the main reason why the wards’ representatives were urged by their political parties to impeach Governor Sonko.

NMS has been operating with a budget from the National government since June 31, when the 2019/2020 financial year lapsed despite assuming functions that should be funded by the county budget.

Sonko asserted that he would stand firm like the Senate when they were dealing with the County Revenue Bill, maintaining that he will not append his signature to give funds to an illegal entity.

The impeachment motion was moved by minority leader Michael Ogada who wants the governor ousted based on four charges, which include gross violation of the Constitution or any other law(Violation of the County Government Act 2012, Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2015)

Reports from anonymous sources indicate that the MCAs had convened a meeting at Capitol Hill where they hatched a new plot to deal with the County boss’ hardline position against the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

Nairobi residents have since been asked to submit their views of either supporting or objecting to the impeachment motion before Wednesday next week.