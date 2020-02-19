Home News Governor Sonko impeachment sparks conflicts between Sifuna and Aladwa
News

Governor Sonko impeachment sparks conflicts between Sifuna and Aladwa

By Erick Flavour
ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna

Orange Democratic Movement party through its Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has distanced itself from the letter George Aladwa addressed to the Nairobi County Assembly Minority leader seeking to stop the ODM MCAs from impeaching Governor Sonko.

Sifuna stated on Wednesday that the ODM party would issue a well-informed directive on the matter if necessary.

Aladwa’s letter said the party leader Raila Odinga had called on the party’s Members of County Assembly of Nairobi not to sign any proposal for the impeachment of Sonko unless they were advised otherwise.

Part of the letter signed by George Aladwa, who is the ODM Chairman of Nairobi County, read, “The Party Leader Rt Hon has directed me to advise the Honorable Members that the party is not supporting the move impeach Governor Sonko.”

On the other hand, Sifuna dismissed the said letter stating that the party or the party leader will not interfere with the members of the county assembly as they exercise their right as the executive oversight authority.

“The party do not and will not interfere with the power granted directly by the people to members of the county assembly in the exercise of any of their functions,” Sifuna said.

He further stated that it was his role as the SG of the party to communicate official matters about the party.

He further reminded the ODM members, including those at the grass-root level, that official communication of the party’s position on any matter was the responsibility of the secretary-general.

This comes after reports that the both ODM and Jubilee MCAs were planning to remove Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from office.

