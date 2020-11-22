Governor Sonko vows to expose unfaithful politicians after late MP’s burial drama.

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has sworn to expose politicians who are not loyal to their wives after the late Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga’s burial drama that involved his two wives and a mistress.

The Governor stated that most of the country’s leaders are not transparent with their wives and when they die they leave them with the burden of dealing with their mistresses who show up during their burial ceremonies.

“Imagine Queen Elizabeth (94) and Prince Philip (99) have been married for 74 years since 1947 when Donald Trump was born. Lakini hapa Kenya vitu kwa ground ni different. Many of our leaders are not transparent to their wives and when they die, mipango ya kando come from everywhere,” he said.

He added that most leaders live double lives and that is why they are always ashamed of showing off the ones they love to the world.

He further added that once they impregnate their mistresses, they start intimidating them so that they fear to come and say the truth.

He however promised to expose all the hypocritical leaders using evidence no matter the position they hold in the country.

“Most of us leaders live double lives and practice hypocrisy, that’s why we can’t show off the people we love hadharani bado tukiwa alive. Some intimidate their girlfriends after kuwadunga ball. No matter what position they hold in this country we shall expose with evidence all leaders who have been lying to their wives ati hawana watoto nje ya marriage. Shame on you all,” he added.

After the late Justus Murunga died on Saturday 14, a woman going by the name Agnes Wangui Wambiri came out to stop the burial claiming that she had kids with the late MP and wanted to be included in his burial plans.

Milimani Law Courts Principal Magistrate Agnes Makau ordered the funeral plans be stopped until Wangui’s case was heard and determined.

This however did not sit well with the late MP’s widows who claimed that everything had been set and the move would cause inconveniences