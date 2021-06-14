Governors threaten to shut down counties over funds shortage

Governors have threatened to shut down county functions come next week after failing to get their county funds.

Through the Council of Governors (CoG), the heads of counties decried the delayed fund distribution by the National Treasury. The lack of funds means that county operations were crippled. Indeed, the delivery of critical services is all but at a standstill.

Total shutdown on July 24th

CoG Chairperson, Martin Wambora, Embu Governor, said that they had yet to get the Ksh 102 billion to all 47 counties. This is just two weeks away from the end of the current financial year.

“Unfortunately, if the National Treasury does not release the funds, counties will be unable to offer basic services, thereby forcing suspension of services or total shutdown by June 24th,” Wambora said in a press conference on Monday at the CoG headquarters in Nairobi.

With him were Kisii Governor James Ongwae and their Kiambu counterpart, James Nyoro. The governors said that it had been six months since the Treasury released funds to the devolved units, which is against the Constitution.

Failed to follow Constitution

Additionally, the counties had also failed to pay their staff for the past three months. The move further risks crippling service delivery.

“The Treasury has not only failed to comply with the Constitution, but also with its own document – cash disbursement schedule 2020,” Wambora said.

He added that this had seen counties fail to properly deal with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Pending bills clearance

The news comes three days after the budget reading, in which Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yattani, asked counties to clear pending bills before end of June. Failure to do that, he said, would see counties not get any more funding.

The counties are part of the agencies that Treasury warned in April over unpaid pending bills, which ran into billions of shillings.

In 2020, then CoG Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, had also threatened to shut down counties after funds were delayed.