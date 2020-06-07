Home News Governors to meet the president on Wednesday over COVID-19 measures
News

Governors to meet the president on Wednesday over COVID-19 measures

By Edwin Ginni
President Kenyatta is expected to meet the Governors on Wednesday to review the effectiveness of the coronavirus containment measures.

Governors are expected to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday in an “extraordinary” meeting convened to review the measures taken to contain the virus in the counties.

The President announced plans of the meeting during his June, 6 address on the state of coronavirus in the country.

While I consider the possibility of de-escalating the containment measures in place and conscious that health is a shared function between the National and the County Governments, I have convened an extraordinary meeting of the National and County governments.

The Head of State said the Governors will be tasked to showcase their preparedness in the fight against coronavirus, adding that each country is expected to have at least a 300-bed capacity isolation facility.

Consequently, the devolved units will be required to develop set protocols to aid in the reopening of the country’s economy.

The President further extended the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew for 30 more days. The curfew will however start at 9 pm and end at 4 am.

Cessation of movement in Mombasa, Nairobi, and Mandera will be on for 30 more days as the number of infection in the countries are sharply rising.

The President issued irreducible minimums that will warrant the country a reopening thought, saying that opening up is “not a dilemma between a right and a wrong, but a dilemma between two rights.”

