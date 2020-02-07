Home News County News Govt closes substandard schools in Kisii
Govt closes substandard schools in Kisii

By Stanley Kasee
Sign of closed schools; several schools have been closed in Kisii by the government

A number of schools in Kisii County have been closed following a crackdown of substandard learning institutions.

One of the schools which was closed is Ramasha Milimani Academy.

Milimani, which is located at Kiogoro area in Nyaribari Chache sub-county, saw 26 candidates, the owner, invigilator and some university students arrested last year over examination malpractice.

Education officers ordered 62 students from the school to be transferred to other schools.

Kisii County director, Pius Ngoma, confirmed the closure.

Mr. Ngoma addressing members of the press in his office said that the administration of the school had defied the set standards.

“ Everything in the school is wrong and it cannot be allowed to serve as an examination centre.” He said.

He further directed that all schools across the county with unsatisfactory infrastructural standards remain closed over safety concerns.

“They are yet to meet standards therefore they will remain closed until when the owners feel they will comply fully.”Mr. Ngoma said.

To avoid disasters in schools, Mr. Ngoma said regular inspections will be conducted in the area.

“We don’t want to get to a level where something happens then we rise and start wandering up and down making orders.” He stated.

The government promised never to allow pupils to study in dilapidated structures which are dangerous to them.

“It will be pure madness that anybody will think of investing in poor facilities in the education of children. The government will not allow that to happen.” Assured the county director.

According to Mr. Ngoma , The Ministry of Education is undertaking this audit in schools to ensure good quality of learning in schools.

This crackdown comes a year after the Ministry of Education ordered its officers across the country to check buildings to ensure safety, schools’ registration status and compliance with set standards.

In Kisii however, many cases were the schools not being registered with the ministry.

Many centres were registered as daycare centers and hence they taught pupils upto Grade 4.

This crackdown has seen many residents lose their jobs including among them teachers, drivers and cooks and congestion in public schools where the affected children are transferred to.

