Govt to compensate families of 14 pupils killed in Kakamega Primary stampede

Families of the 14 students that died in Kakamega school stampede will be compensated by the government.

The national government will give Sh150, 000 as compensation to each bereaved family.

The families will also receive Sh140, 000 from the Council of Governors.

Cabinet Secretary for Devolution also promised that the national government would give the families foodstuffs like rice, beans, maize, and cooking oil.

Wamalwa directed that the foodstuffs be supplied by the county woman rep Elsi Muhanda and County Commissioner Pauline Dola.

Several leaders attended the requiem mass for the 14 students, which was held at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega.

Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya called out for the church to pray for the county following the stampede.

“In September 14 we lost seven people in a tragic road accident at Iguhu, when taking home, the body of a relative for burial, in April 2015, we lost eight students during the Garissa University terror attack, in October 2018, 31 people died at Fort Tenan accident, and now we have lost 14 pupils.” Mr. Oparanya recounted.

Bungoma County senator Moses Wetangula said the tragedy would have been avoided if precaution was taken while constructing the building.

Wetangula said that due diligence should be taken to ensure the safety of occupants before a certificate of approval and agreement is issued to a contractor.

According to Weta, the government ought to form a commission of inquiry to find out what caused the tragedy at the school.

“Director of Public Prosecutions Nordin Haji should order a commission of inquiry to establish what caused the tragedy. It must be presided over by a magistrate and not a police officer and establish if the error of omission and commission was committed,” he said.

NASA principal and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi was also in attendance.

The ANC leader said that structural plans and construction standards must be followed strictly.

Knut Secretary-general Wilson Sossion and Kuppet Chairman Omboko Milemba also attended the mass.

They asked the government to set up new security and safety guidelines to improve the safety of children in schools.

“We want Magoha to call for a national conference on safety and security. We want to discuss and come up with new security and safety guidelines that will improve the safety of our children in schools.” Said Milemba.

The children that died are Catherine Aloo, Prudence Eliza, Venesa Andeso, Antonette Khayumba, Prince Vermaline, Nichole Achola, Fidel Kumbetie, Simon Waweru, Samuel Simekha, June Nakhumicha, Lavenda Akasa, Joseph Mutsami and Bertha Munywele.

Nailah Kiverenge was buried earlier, according to Islam rites.