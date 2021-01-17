Grace Kuria leaves KTN, plans to work on a new project

KTN news anchor, Grace Kuria, has announced that she has left KTN.

The celebrated news anchor made the announcement while hosting the station’s lunchtime bulletin. She disclosed that 11th January marks her last bulletin at the news station.

Grace Kuria has worked at KTN for approximately two years. She joined KTN in January 2019 after the station poached her from K24.

“I take this opportunity to say thank you to God, thank you to my family. Thank you to Standard Group management. Thank you to my colleagues, and thank you to you, my viewers, for all the love, criticism, and words of encouragement,” Grace Kuria said while making the announcement.

“What has a beginning has an end, and this has been my last broadcast on KTN News and KTN Home. God bless you,” she added.

The celebrated news anchor has since revealed that she intends to work on a new project. Additionally, she said that she would be back on TV soon.

“I am just going to do a different thing. I am taking a break now, but I will be back on TV soon. You will have to wait and see,” she said.

Grace Kuria is yet to reveal the reason for her exit. However, in September 2020, she had disclosed that she was battling a chronic illness. The illness affected her mobility, and therefore she was in and out of work for a few months. Fortunately, she recovered and fully resumed work in July.

Currently, Grace Kuria is one of the country’s best news anchor.