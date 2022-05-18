Green Park terminus to start operations next week

Motorists intending to use the terminal will pay a service fee of between Sh20 and Sh200 depending on the type and size.

The new charges are contained in the Nairobi City County Finance Bill, 2021, which was passed by the county assembly in February.

Matatus carrying up to 13 passengers will be charged Sh50 per entry which will also be applied to taxis and saloon cars.

A 42-seater matatu will be required to pay Sh100 while 43-seaters and above will part with Sh200 per entry.

Boda boda operators will be charged a minimum fee of Sh20.

Matatus using Ngong Road will have a dedicated lane along Uhuru Highway to Kenyatta highway and their destination through Ngong Road without interference.

Those using Langata Road and coming to the CBD will either go through the T-Mall roundabout or Nyayo stadium.

They will head to the Mortuary roundabout and join Ngong Road and take the normal road to Kenya National Library and NHIF area and enter the Green Park through the dedicated lane.

The second alternative is to go to Nyayo Stadium, then turn left and come through Uhuru Highway to Bunyala roundabout where they will turn left and take Lower Hill Road.

From Lower Hill, they will join Haile Selassie Avenue, and turn left for a few metres to get a new U-turn which has been constructed to filter traffic and make another U-turn to the Green Park.

All vehicles using Green Park will have a maximum of 20 minutes to drop and pick up passengers.

This will limit time to prevent congestion at the terminus.

Only a maximum of three vehicles per Sacco will be allowed at any time.

All vehicles will be electronically captured after NMS installed the CCTVs within and outside the terminal.

While exiting the terminal, a huge billboard will show the vehicle number plate and the route it is plying.

CCTVs installed will also help in securing the park and enhancing transparency.

For uniformity, utilisation of Green Park will see the comeback of discipline among the Sacco members.

“Drivers, conductors and route marshals will have badges with names, photos and full uniforms,” the notice said.

A code of conduct for all staff will be introduced, explaining how they will operate and the consequences for those who break the rules.

Every route will be required to have two staff members who will assist in operations.

Vehicles will be expected to be compliant, and meet standards and regulatory requirements.

Touting and repairing matatus within the terminus has been banned.

Last year, NMS conducted at least three test runs to identify challenges and loopholes before opening the terminus to the public.

The first one carried out on April 27, was marred with confusion and frustrations.

The three-hour test run, which started at 6 am, was to observe how matatus will drop off commuters at the terminus.

The second one was on May 28, from 3 pm to 6 pm. This observed the picking up of commuters.

After the second test NMS said some adjustments in terms of Covid-19 safety measures and the furniture at the terminus had to be done.

The third test run was done on June 17 and was a whole day affair that ran from 5 am to 9 pm.

A month later, it was announced that the bus terminal will open up for business after NMS called for lease applications.

The entity exempted traders who were operating from the previous Lunar park and people or firms who had previously expressed interest in applying.

In terms of allocating the space, Badi said 60 per cent will be for the general public, while 35 per cent will be reserved for women and youths.

Persons with disabilities will get five per cent of the space.

Nothing, though, has been announced concerning the process.

Last September NMS said it had roped in four China trained engineers to assist in the automation of the terminus.

The engineers were from the Kenya Railways Corporation and had been trained in China on automated traffic management.

The electronic system will be integrated into the terminus to keep matatu users appraised of the time the last-mile buses will be at the different pick-up stages.

No updates have been given on the status of the automation since.