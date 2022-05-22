Greenpark terminus contractors vow to stop launch over arrears

Contractors of the Nairobi Greenpark Terminus have threatened to stop the Tuesday launch of the project if he will not be paid his arrears.

Speaking on NTV on Saturday, Fairton Agencies contractor Osborne Yogo claimed he had not been paid for a year now.

“We are seeking to move to court to seek an injunction that this facility is not launched by Tuesday as it has been planned. There is no way the President can come and launch the place while it has not been paid for,” Yogo said.

The contractor gave the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) 24 hours to reach them and discuss a payment plan.

“And that should happen with a written commitment,” he added.

NMS Transport Director Engineer Michael Ochieng, however, told a local news outlet that he is unaware of the unresolved payment.

According to an earlier announcement by the NMS, the Green Park terminus is meant to commence operations starting Tuesday, May 24.

The terminal will commence operations in phases.

PSVs using Ngong’ road and Argwings Kodhek road will pick and drop passengers at the Green Park terminal as from Tuesday.

Matatus plying Lang’ata road will start operations at the terminus three days later on May 27.

“The terminus will accommodate between 300 and 350 vehicles at a time and up to 20,000 in a day,” NMS added.

Operations at the terminus are meant to decongesting the Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).