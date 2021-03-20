GSU officer captured on CCTV camera in Sh13 M robbery

A CCTV footage has emerged showing several officers reportedly from the General Service Unit (GSU) breaking into two establishments before making away with property reported to be worth Sh11 million.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in Isebania, Migori County, where the officers forced their ways into an entertainment joint and a gold processing plant in the region.

In the video seen by journalists, the officers are seen ransacking one of the business offices.

The owner of one of the businesses claimed to have lost two and a half kilograms of gold worth approximately Sh11 million and Sh2 million in cash in the raid by the officers.

“I received a call, and I was told that police had broken into my business establishment, however when three of my workers asked what was happening, they were roughed up,” a businessman in Isebania town divulged about the raid which occurred on Thursday, March 18.

He added that it was only later on that the police claimed to be working with Kenya Revenue Authority officers and that they were looking for certain documents.

The employees in the entertainment joint reported to have been ambushed by the officers who resorted to violence.

A number of the workers were taken to the hospital and were admitted to the hospital with various injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by the police.

One of the victims has pleaded for investigations to be carried to hold the implicated officers accountable.

“They stole merchandise and money. We have CCTV footage showing officers stuffing money in their pockets. GSU officers conducted the raid,” noted one of the victims.

The victim’s lawyer stated that it was illegal since no court order showed to employees that they were supposed to search the premises.

He added that the incident instituted robbery with violence as people were beaten and injured in the confrontation.